Covid-19: 10,052 new cases, 22 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 22 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,363.

Six of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Selangor recorded seven deaths, followed by Malacca and Perak (3 each), Johor, Kedah and Pahang (2 each) and Kelantan, Sabah and Kuala Lumpur (1 each).

There were no deaths in Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Penang, Sarawak, Terengganu, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 10,052 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,352,611.