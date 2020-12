KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases in the country remains in four figures with 1,012 cases reported today, bringing the total recorded in Malaysia to date to 75,306.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his statement today said seven of the cases were imported, while 1,005 were local transmissions.

“The number of Covid-19 cases recovered today is 1,750. This takes the cumulative number of cases completely cured to 64,056, or 85.1 percent of the total number of cases,“ he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were currently 10,862 active cases, while four deaths were also reported today, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 388, or 0.52 per cent of the total number of cases.

He said Selangor reported the highest number of cases today with 417 (41.2 per cent) followed by Sabah with 271 (26.8 per cent) and Johor with 108 (10.7 per cent).

“As of today, a total of 240 individuals have been screened with 14 of them tested positive in the cluster,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said that with the addition of these two new clusters, a total of 392 clusters have been reported so far.

He explained that a total of 207 clusters had ended, including four today, namely the Melati Cluster, Kempas Cluster, Titir Cluster and Tempayan Cluster.

“This takes the number of active clusters being monitored to 185 and, of the total, 41 clusters have reported an increased number of cases.

“The clusters which recorded the highest increase in new cases today are the Teratai Cluster (78 cases), Batu Tujuh Cluster (52 cases) and Ria-30 Cluster (33 cases),” he said. -Bernama

