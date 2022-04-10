Covid-19: 10,177 new cases, 21 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 21 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,280.

None of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Johor recorded four deaths, followed by Kedah, Pahang, and Selangor (3 each), Perak and Sarawak (2 each), and Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis and Kuala Lumpur (1 each).

There were no deaths in Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Labuan, Putrajaya, and Sabah.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 10,177 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,317,706.