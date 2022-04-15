Covid-19: 10,413 new cases, 22 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 18 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,381.

Five of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Johor, Kedah and Perak reported three deaths each, followed by Negeri Sembilan and Pahang with two each, and Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor and Terengganu and Putrajaya with one each.

There were no deaths in Kelantan, Malacca, Perlis, Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 10,413 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,363,024.