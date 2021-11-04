Covid-19: 1,047 new cases of Delta variant detected Oct 29 - Nov 4 -Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,047 new variants of concern (VOC) cases, namely, the Delta, has been detected from Oct 29 until today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the cumulative number of cases including SARS-CoV-2, categorised as VOC and variants of interest (VOI), to 3,692.

“Of the total number of cases detected, 3,672 are of the VOC and 20, the VOI,“ he said in statement, here, today.

“Of the VOC cases up to now, 3,432 are of the Delta variant; 226, the Beta variant and 14, the Alpha variant.

“Meanwhile, out of the VOI cases, 13 are of the Theta variant; four, the Kappa variant and three, the Eta variant,“ he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said these cases were detected through a continuous study conducted by the Institute of Health and Community Medicine (IHCM-UNIMAS), UKM Medical Molecular Biology Institute (UMBI-UKM), Integrative Pharmacogenomics Institute (iPROMISE-UiTM) and Malaysia Genome Institute (MGI).

-Bernama