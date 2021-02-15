COVID-19: 11 CAC operating throughout Perak since Jan 25-Health DG

IPOH, Feb 14: A total of 11 COVID-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) has been operating in stages throughout Perak since Jan 25, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham said the CAC has been tasked to monitor and assess category 1 and category 2 COVID-19 patients undergoing home quarantine.

“Cumulatively, a total of 987 patients have been monitored by the CAC of which 106 patients are undergoing isolation at home as of yesterday,“ he wrote on his Facebook page today.

Earlier, Dr Noor Hisham visited the Low-Risk COVID-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at Arena Badminton in Kinta district.

He was briefed on the current COVID-19 situation in Perak by state health deputy director for public health, Dr Ummi Kalthom Shamsudin.

He said since the opening of the PKRC on Nov 28 last year up until yesterday, 1,416 patients had received treatment at the centre with 98 of them were active cases.

He said of the cumulative number of patients, 760 cases were men (54 per cent); 1,218 cases (86 per cent) aged between 19 and 59 and 1,185 cases (84 per cent) were Malaysians.

The PKRC has a capacity of 210 beds to treat category 1 and category 2 patients (with mild and no symptoms) who are not suitable to undergo monitoring and isolation at home.

Dr Noor Hisham said since the beginning of the pandemic until today, the state had recorded a total of 7,393 cumulative cases of COVID-19 with 36 deaths and of that 7,124 cases (96.3 per cent) and 30 deaths were reported during the third wave of the pandemic that hit the country.- Bernama