PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced that as of 12pm today, there are 11 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 9,317.

Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the 11 new cases, 10 were imported cases involving six Malaysians and four foreigners.

These imported cases had returned from India, Indonesia and Qatar.

Meanwhile, the sole locally transmitted case involved a Malaysian who tested positive for the virus during a pre-surgery screening at the Sarawak General Hospital.

“There were no Covid-19 related deaths reported, maintaining the death toll at 125,“ he said in a statement today.

Noor Hisham added eight patients had recovered, leading the number of recoveries to rise to 9,038 patients.

There are currently 154 active cases being treated at the country’s health facilities, with eight patients in the intensive care units (ICU) and six of them on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham also said the Terendak Camp’s military hospital in Malacca, along with the state Health Department, is taking steps to address Covid-19 cases among its staff and patients.

Three Covid-19 cases have been detected at the hospital so far, comprising two found during pre-surgery screening and one staff member at the hospital.

The Health Ministry has said that risk assessment is being carried out among its staff members.

“Active case detection and screening among close contacts of the Covid-19 cases is being conducted.

“Instructions for home quarantine have also been given to the close contacts. For individuals who have severe respiratory symptoms, they will be referred to hospitals for isolation and further treatment,“ he said.

He added that as of Aug 29, as many as 109 people have been identified as close contacts to the Covid-19 positive cases and are awaiting their test results.