Covid-19: 11 new cases, no new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven new cases of Covid-19, five of which have been linked to the Tawar cluster in Kedah, were reported as of noon yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all the five in Tawar are primary school children. They were discovered through active case detection and close contact screening.

This brings the number of cases reported in the cluster so far to 70.

With the addition of the 11 cases, the number of infections in the country has now risen to 9,285.

Noor Hisham said six patients were discharged from hospital yesterday, bringing the number of those who have recovered from the infection to 8,971.

There were no new fatalities yesterday, maintaining the death toll at 125, Noor Hisham said at a press conference in Putrajaya.

There still are 189 active cases receiving treatment. Eight persons are in intensive care, with six of them requiring ventilator support.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that four Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak have been declared to have ended after no new cases were reported in the 28 days since the last case surfaced.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee said in a statement yesterday that they were the Kuching Engineering Company cluster, Sentosa cluster, Melbourne PUI cluster and the Pasar Satok cluster.

“As of today, the number of Covid-19 clusters still active is two namely the Mambong cluster with several cases and the Alam cluster in Bintulu, also with seven cases,” it said.

The number of positive Covid-19 in the state remains at 696 as no case was reported yesterday.