Covid-19 : 11 new cases, with 3 from new cluster - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 11 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported today, of which three were detected from a new cluster at the Semenyih 2 Immigration Detention Depot, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the index case from this cluster is a detainee who was supposed to be deported home but tested positive when undergoing screening at a health clinic on Aug 27.

The second and third cases of this cluster involved the depot’s immigration officers from Selangor and Negeri Sembilan who escorted the index case to the health clinic for screening.

“They were among the four immigration officers who escorted the index case. Following that, active case detection and close contact screening were carried out,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that as of today, a total of 269 people had been screened and, apart from the three positive cases, 123 others tested negative while 143 are still awaiting their results.

