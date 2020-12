PETALING JAYA: A total 1, 123 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded on today, with Sabah (391) and Kuala Lumpur (265) with the most cases, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his daily press briefing.

This brings the total number of accumulative cases to 71,359.

Selangor with 221 was the third-highest state with positive Covid-19 cases, followed by Johor (66), Penang (44), Perak (39), Kelantan (35), Negri Sembilan (10), Labuan (10), Malacca (five), Putrajaya (four), Pahang (two) and Sarawak (one).

Terengganu and Perlis were the only two states which did not record a Covid-19 case today.

Of the today’s total, 1,118 were local transmissions.

Noor Hisham said there were four deaths, bringing the total fatality count to 380.

The four deceased were men aged 46 to 75 and they were from Sabah (two) and one each from Johor and Selangor.

They had history of high blood pressure, asthma, diabetes and stroke.

There were a further 1,143 recoveries today, bringing the total number accumulative recoveries to 60,204 cases.

A total of 130 cases were being treated at intensive care units, with 54 requiring respiratory aid.

Noor Hisham added four new clusters were detected today.

They are the Batu Tiga cluster (28 new cases) and Jalan Domis cluster in Sabah (12 new cases), the Andalas cluster in Selangor (16 new cases) and Tapak Bina Bulatan cluster in Kuala Lumpur (163 new cases).