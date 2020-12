PETALING JAYA: A total of 1,153 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported today, bringing the total number of accumulative cases to 91,969.

There was also one death, taking the total number of fatalities to 433.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor recorded the highest number of positive cases (401), followed by Kuala Lumpur (281), Sabah (199), Perak (82), Johor (75), Penang (30), Labuan (19), Negri Sembilan (18), Pahang (16), Kelantan (10), Putrajaya (four), Malacca (three) and Sarawak (two).

Terengganu and Perlis did not record any case today.

“The sole fatality was a 76-year-old woman from Penang with history of high blood pressure and dyslipidemia,” Noor Hisham said.

He added 112 cases were being treated at intensive care units, with 56 requiring respiratory aid.

There were 998 recoveries today, bringing the total of those recovered to 76,242.

“Five new clusters were recorded today, taking the total to 440,” he added.

The new clusters were the Jalan Zuhrah cluster in Selangor (49 new cases), the Keris Residence (41 new cases), and Brumas cluster in Sabah (16 new cases), the Jalan Timah cluster in Johor Baru (26 new cases), and the Long Panji cluster in Kelantan (11 new cases).