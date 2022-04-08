Covid-19: 11,994 new cases, 36 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 36 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,228.

Nine of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Selangor recorded nine deaths, followed by Perak and Sarawak (5 each), Johor and Penang (4 each), Terengganu and Putrajaya (2 each) and Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Sabah and Kuala Lumpur (1 each).

There were no deaths in Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis and Labuan.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 11,994 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,292,585.