Covid-19: 12 fatalities recorded

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 12 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,930.

Two of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Sabah and Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at three each.

The remaining deaths were in Johor (2), Malacca (1), Pahang (1), Perak (1) and Penang (1).

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 46,785 active cases, including 129 in intensive care units, 72 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia is 2,844,969.