Covid-19: 12 fatalities reported, total at 31,793

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 12 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,793.

Pahang recorded the highest number of new deaths at 3, making up 25 percent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Kedah, Malacca (2 each) and Johor, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak and Selangor (1 each).

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 41,199 active cases, including 182 in intensive care units (ICU), 83 of whom require respiratory assistance.

There were also 2,584 recoveries reported.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,808,347 cases.