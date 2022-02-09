Covid-19: 13 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 13 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 32,056.

Three of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead cases.

Selangor reported three fatalities, followed by Kelantan, Perak and Sabah (two each) and Kedah, Penang, Malacca and Kuala Lumpur (one each).

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 83,071 active cases, including 138 in intensive care units (ICU), 71 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,929,198.