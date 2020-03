PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today announced that there have been 130 new cases of Covid-19 today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1030 as of 12pm today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said based on preliminary investigations, out of the 130 new cases, 48 of them came from the tabligh gathering that happened at Sri Petaling mosque from Feb 27 to March 1.

“There are also now 26 cases in the intensive care unit (ICU) requiring breathing assistance,“ he said in a press statement today.

However, he also said 12 cases have since recovered and have been discharged from the hospital, making the total number of cases that have been discharged and recovered from Covid-19 to 87.