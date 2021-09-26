Covid-19: 13,104 new cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia have dropped further to 13,104 today compared to 13,899 reported yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a post on his social media accounts, said the latest development brings the cumulative figure for positive cases to 2,198,235.

He said Sarawak recorded the highest number of cases today with 2,943, followed by Selangor (1,558), Johor (1,455), Kelantan (1,206) and Sabah (1,078).

The states recording three-digit Covid-19 cases were Perak (994), Penang (955), Kedah (721), Terengganu (685), Pahang (604), Melaka (362), Federal Territory (FT) of Kuala Lumpur (270) and Negeri Sembilan (165).

Perlis recorded 80 cases, FT of Putrajaya (24) and FT of Labuan (four) as at noon today, he said.- Bernama