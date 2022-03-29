Covid-19: 13,336 new cases, 54 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 54 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 34,842.

Sixteen of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Selangor recorded the most number of fatalities with 13, followed by Perak (9), Kuala Lumpur (8), Kedah and Negeri Sembilan (5 each), Johor, Sarawak and Terengganu (3 each), Kelantan and Malacca (2 each) and Penang (1).

There were no deaths in Pahang, Perlis, Sabah, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 13,336 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,152,203.