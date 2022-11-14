Covid 19: 13.4 pct drop in new weekly cases - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in the country dropped by 13.4 per cent to 23,045 cases in the 45th Epidemiological Week (ME 45/2022) from Nov 6 to Nov 12, compared to 26,577 cases the previous week.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today that there was an 82.8 per cent increase in fatalities from 29 cases to 53.

He said recovery cases in ME 45 also increased by 38.5 per cent to 28,704 cases from 20,718 the previous week.

“The average number of daily active cases in ME 45/2022 rose by 1.7 per cent (33,449 cases compared to 34,033) compared to ME 44/2022,” he said.

He said that between Jan 25, 2020 and Nov 12, 2022, cumulatively, a total of 4,946,583 new Covid-19 cases and 4,879,195 recoveries were recorded.

Dr Noor Hisham said the cumulative number of fatalities recorded for the same period was 36,546 and the cumulative number of clusters was 7,134 with 49 clusters still active.

He also said that there was an overall increase of 14.4 per cent in the admission of Covid-19 patients to hospitals and Low-Risk Covid-19 Treatment Centres per 100,000 population.

He added that hospital admissions for categories one (asymptomatic) and two (mild symptoms) rose by 15.2 per cent.

In addition, admissions for categories three (pneumonia), four (need oxygen supplementation) and five (require respiratory aid) rose by 16.2 per cent, said Dr Noor Hisham. - Bernama