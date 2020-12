PUTRAJAYA: A total of 1,348 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths were recorded in the country today with Selangor reporting the highest cases for the eighth consecutive day.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor recorded 535 cases or 39.7 per cent of the overall cases today.

“From the total, there are 363 cases or 67.9 per cent from active Covid-19 clusters and close contact screenings conducted at the sites,” he told a media conference on the development of Covid-19 here, today.

The additional new cases bring the total positive Covid-19 cases in the country to 98,737 while the total active cases with infectivity have reached up to 18,279 cases.

Apart from Selangor, Dr Noor Hisham said Kuala Lumpur recorded 226 new cases, Sabah (189 cases), Melaka (124), Johor (118), Pahang (45), Penang (43), Negeri Sembilan (31) and Kedah (14).

There were eight new cases detected in Perak; Sarawak, Kelantan and Putrajaya four cases each while Labuan had two cases and Terengganu, one.

Dr Noor Hisham said from the total, 16 were import cases in which 12 were detected in Selangor, three in Kuala Lumpur and one in Sarawak.

According to him, there were 710 recovery cases today, taking the cumulative total to 80,014 cases, while 102 positive Covid-19 cases were being treated at intensive care unit (ICU).

On the five deaths today, he said they involved two women, aged 40 and 67 and a 71-year-old man in Sungai Buloh Hospital, a man, 49, in Sabah and a 68-year-old man in Negeri Sembilan.

According to him, all of them had underlying health problems such as hypertension and diabetes.

-Bernama

More to come