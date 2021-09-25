Covid-19: 13,899 new cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 13,899 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Malaysia today, a drop of 655 cases from yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a post on his social media accounts, said this brings the cumulative figure for positive cases to 2,185,131.

He said Sarawak topped the list with 2,712 cases, followed by Selangor (2,341), Johor (1,377), Kelantan (1,170), Perak (1,128) and Penang (1,060).

The states recording three-digit Covid-19 cases were Sabah (962), Pahang (779), Terengganu (760), Kedah (708), Melaka (339), Federal Territory (FT) of Kuala Lumpur (310) and Negeri Sembilan (194).

FT of Putrajaya recorded 37 cases, Perlis (17 cases) and FT of Labuan (five) as at noon today, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that the bed usage in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Covid-19 hospitals nationwide yesterday was 70 per cent out of 1,504 beds, while for non-ICU, it was 60 per cent out of 16,810 beds.- Bernama