Covid-19: 14,345 new cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Malaysia has continued its declining trend, as 14,345 cases were recorded today compared to 14,954 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a post on his Twitter account said that Sarawak recorded the highest number of cases today with 3,611 cases, followed by Johor (1,598), Selangor (1,365) and Sabah (1,255).

“The other three states that recorded more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases are Penang with 1,170 cases, Perak (1,090) and Kelantan (1,050),“ he said.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, five states that recorded new cases in triple-digits today were Kedah with 967 cases, Terengganu (804), Pahang (779), Kuala Lumpur (307) and Melaka (162).

Perlis and Putrajaya recorded cases in the double-digits with 51 and 11 respectively while Labuan recorded zero new cases. — Bernama