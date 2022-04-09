Covid-19: 14,944 new cases, 31 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 31 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,259.

Six of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Putrajaya recorded six death, followed by Pahang and Perak (3 each), Terengganu, Penang, Kuala Lumpur (1), Malacca, Selangor, (2 each) and Johor, Kedah and Sarawak (4 each).

There were no deaths in Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Sabah, and Labuan.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 14,840 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,271,316.