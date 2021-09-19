Covid-19: 14,954 new cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Covid-19 new cases dropped over the last four days when 14,954 cases were reported up to noon today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country had reported 15,549 cases yesterday, 17,577 on Friday, 18,815 on Thursday and 19,495 on Wednesday.

Through his posts on his Facebook page and Twitter account, he said that with the new cases reported today, the cumulative number had now reached 2,097,830.

According to him, Sarawak recorded the highest number of cases with 2,707, followed by Selangor (2,028), Johor (1,948), Kelantan (1,420), Sabah (1,356), Penang (1,259) and Perak (1,222).

States recording new cases below 1,000 were Kedah (809), Pahang (705), Terengganu (671), Kuala Lumpur (383), Melaka (207), Negeri Sembilan (144), Perlis (76) and Putrajaya (19), while no new cases were reported in Labuan.

Meanwhile, the infographics uploaded by Dr Noor Hisham showed the hospitals’ bed usage by Covid-19 patients up to 5pm yesterday at 67 percent out of the 17,028 beds at the non-intensive care (ICU) units and 72 per cent of the 1,611 beds at the ICUs. — Bernama