Covid-19: 14,990 new cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia have dropped below 15,000 today, at 14,990 cases compared with 15,759 reported yesterday.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his tweet, said the latest development brought the total number of cases nationwide to 2,142,924.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases today with 2,414, followed by Johor (1,880), Sarawak (1,712) and Kelantan (1,573).

Also recording more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases were Perak (1,490), Penang (1,224), Sabah (1,199) and Kedah (1,007).

Five other states recorded three-digit Covid-19 cases, namely, Terengganu (852), Pahang (688), Kuala Lumpur (338), Melaka (313) and Negeri Sembilan (170), Perlis (97), Putrajaya (30), and three cases reported in Labuan.

-Bernama