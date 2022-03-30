Covid-19: 15,215 new cases, 64 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 64 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 34,906.

Fourteen of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Perak recorded the most number of fatalities with 20, followed by Kedah (8), Selangor (7), Penang (6), Johor (5), Sarawak and Negeri Sembilan (4 each), Kelantan (3), Pahang , Sabah and Malacca (2 each) and Terengganu (1).

There were no deaths in Perlis, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 15,215 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,167,418.