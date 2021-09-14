Covid-19: 15,669 new cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Covid-19 new cases in the country continued to drop for four days in a row, with 15,669 cases reported in the last 24 hours until noon today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah through his postings on his Twitter account and Facebook page, said the additional cases have brought the cumulative number to 2,011,440.

Selangor was back reporting the highest number of cases with 2,632 today, followed by Sarawak (1,983) and Johor (1,974).

Sabah, meanwhile, recorded the fourth highest number of daily cases with 1,784, followed by Penang (1,651), Kelantan (1,406) and Kedah (1,207).

Perak recorded 856 cases, Pahang (763), Terengganu (483), Kuala Lumpur (411), Melaka (329), Negeri Sembilan (143), Perlis (30), Putrajaya (14) and Labuan (three). — Bernama