PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today announced that there are 159 new cases of Covid-19 patients, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,320 as of 12pm today.

“There are also now 73 cases in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 54 of them requiring ventilators,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) in a press conference today.

However, he also said 61 cases have since recovered and have been discharged from the hospital, making the total number of cases that have been discharged and recovered from Covid-19 to 320.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said there was one death that occurred today, which takes the death to 27 cases.

The 27th death is that of a 61-year-old man who has a medical history of diabetes and high blood pressure.

He was treated at Hospital Tangkak on March 24 before he was transferred to Hospital Pakar Sultanah Fatimah, Muar on March 25. He was pronounced dead on March 28, 10.50am.