Covid-19: 15,941 new cases, 33 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 33 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 34,939.

Eleven of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Johor and Kedah recorded six deaths each, following by Perak and Kuala Lumpur (4 each), Pahang and Sarawak (3 each), Penang and Selangor (2 each) and Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah (1 each).

There were no deaths in Malacca, Perlis, Terengganu, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 15,941 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,183,359.