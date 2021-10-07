Covid-19: 1.6 pct of 9,890 new cases in categories three, four and five - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Only 1.6 per cent or 162 of the 9,890 new Covid-19 cases reported as of noon today were from categories three, four and five, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said.

In a statement, he said the remaining 9,728 cases or 98.4 per cent involved individuals in categories one and two, namely asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

“Of the new cases, 9,872 were local transmissions involving 9,294 Malaysians and 578 foreigners while 18 were imported cases involving nine Malaysians and nine foreigners,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said 12,884 recovered cases were reported today, bringing the total number of Covid-19 recoveries to 2,157,565.

In addition, he said 827 cases were being treated in the intensive care unit with 445 cases requiring ventilator support.

He also said that 13 new Covid-19 clusters were identified, covering eight workplace clusters, three in the community and two education clusters.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Covid-19 infectivity rate or R-naught (Rt) for Malaysia yesterday was 0.86 with Negeri Sembilan, at 0.99, recording the highest Rt value.

Data on fatalities and other data on the current Covid-19 situation in Malaysia will be uploaded to the GitHub and CovidNow website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my

-Bernama