PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry said 1,645 new daily Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, bringing the total cumulative cases to 4,502,579.

Active cases currently stood at 25,218.

There are 930 Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised of which 34 are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported two deaths yesterday, of which one was declared as “brought in dead.”.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 35,6660 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19.