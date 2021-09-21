Covid-19: 16,650 recoveries compared to 15,759 new cases today - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of patients who recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia today exceeded new cases when 16,650 recoveries were recorded compared to 15,759 new infections, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. (pix)

He said that of the 15,759 new cases reported, only 288 cases or 1.8 per cent were in categories three, four and five.

“A total of 15,471 or 98.2 per cent of the cases are in categories one and two,” he said in a statement.

Covid-19 is a five-category disease, with category five being the most severe.

Dr Noor Hisham said the data on death and other data on the current situation regarding Covid-19 in Malaysia would be uploaded on the GitHub and https://covidnow.moh.gov.my websites.

He said 23 new clusters were reported today, with nine clusters involving workplaces, nine in the community, three involving high-risk groups and two linked to education institutions.

He said the Covid-19 infectivity rate (R-Naught) in the country today was 0.93.

Pahang had the highest R-Naught reading at 1.07 while Labuan was the only state with zero R-Naught value, he added.

-Bernama