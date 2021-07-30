Covid-19: 16,840 cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 positive cases in country reduced slightly to 16,840, today, after two consecutive days of recording over 17,000 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a tweet today said the cumulative number of cases in the country had now reached 1,095,486.

Selangor still had the most number of daily cases of 6,092, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 2,114.

“Apart from that, Kedah recorded 1,281 cases; Johor (1,104); Negeri Sembilan (1,079); Sabah (1,066); Perak (810); Penang (689); Kelantan (656); Melaka (581); Pahang (540); Sarawak (450); Terengganu (258),” he said.

Putrajaya recorded 100 cases, while had Perlis 13, and Labuan, seven, he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham in a statement said of the total 16,840 new cases reported today, 284 cases (1.7 percent) were in categories three, four and five while the rest were in categories one and two.

“Some cases remain in the same category throughout the infection period, but there are those that change status, either to a lower category or a higher category,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 134 fatalities were recorded today, 35 of which were in Selangor; Melaka (17); Johor (15); Negeri Sembilan (15); Kedah (12); Perak (12); Kuala Lumpur (10); Sabah (six); Terengganu (five); Pahang (four); Kelantan (two); and Penang (one).

The deaths involved 128 Malaysians and six foreigners.

Dr Noor Hisham said 1,055 patients were being treated in the intensive care unit, with 532 of them requiring ventilators.

He also said that 12,179 recoveries were recorded within the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of recovered cases to 902,921.

A total of 47 clusters were also detected yesterday, 24 of which are workplace clusters; community (17), high-risk group (three), education (two) and religious (one).

According to Dr Noor Hisham, Malaysia registered an infectivity rate (Rt) of 1.15 yesterday, with Terengganu recording the highest value of 1.36, followed by Kelantan (1.27) and Sabah (1,22).

All states had an Rt exceeding 1.0 except for Negeri Sembilan, Federal Territory of Labuan and Perlis. — Bernama