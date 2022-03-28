Covid-19: 16,863 new cases, 37 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 37 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 34,751.

Six of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Johor recorded the most number of fatalities with 12, followed by Kedah (6), Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor (4 each), Penang (3), Sarawak (2) and Perak and Sabah (1 each).

There were no deaths in Pahang, Perlis, Terengganu and the federal territories.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 16,863 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,138,867.