Covid-19: 17 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 17 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Of the total, four were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,538.

Most of the fatalities were recorded in Selangor with three deaths, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2), Sabah (2), Terengganu (2), Perlis (2), Negeri Sembilan (2), Johor (1), Kelantan (1), Melaka (1) and Sarawak (1).

There were no deaths reported in Kedah, Pahang, Penang, Perak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

According to the CovidNow portal, there were 62,486 active cases including 499 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 269 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,649,578