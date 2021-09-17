Covid-19: 17,577 new cases reported, Sarawak still the highest (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dipped further again after 17,577 infections were reported today, compared to 18,815 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in sharing Covid-19 related data on his social media accounts, said the latest numbers bring Covid-19 cumulative cases to 2,067,327.

He said Sarawak continued being the state with the highest daily new cases, reporting 3,480 infections, followed by Selangor (2,646) and Johor with 2,334 cases.

Four states recorded over 1,000 new infections, namely Perak with 1,596 cases, Sabah (1,533), Penang (1,462) and Kedah (1,173).

Kelantan reported 869 cases, Pahang (832), Terengganu (719), Kuala Lumpur (366), Melaka (287), Negeri Sembilan (198), Perlis (41), Putrajaya (31) and Labuan (10).

Dr Noor Hisham also said that intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage nationwide yesterday was 76 per cent out of 1,611 beds, while for non-ICU, it was 70 per cent out of 17,043 beds. -Bernama