Covid-19: 1,778 PUS underwent quarantine in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 1,778 persons under surveillance (PUS) had been admitted to six quarantine centres in Terengganu during the second wave of the Covid-19 transmission in the state, for the period between Sept 26 and Nov 18.

State Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus (pix) said of the total,1,602 of them had been discharged and allowed to go home.

“Of the total 1,778 PUS who were in quarantine, 1,509 of them are believed to have contacts with Covid-19 patients and 73 of them are those from the red or yellow zones.

“The others comprised health personnel (66) and seafarers (12), with the remaining 73 are persons accompanying those ordered to be in quarantine,” she said in a statement today.

Since the second wave of the Covid-19 transmission in Terengganu, six quarantine centres were opened, namely at Bahagian Teknologi Pendidikan Negeri (BTPN) in Marang; Institut Pendidikan Guru (IPG) in Kuala Nerus; East Region Fire and Rescue Academy in Marang; Institut Latihan Islam Malaysia (ILIM) in Besut; Pusat Latihan dan Pembangunan Pengembangan (PLPP) Wilayah Timur in Besut; and Darul Iman Training Centre (DITC) in Kemaman.

However, Dr Nor Azimi said two of the quarantine centres had been closed, with the one at PLPP in Besut last Oct 14 and at DITC last Tuesday.

As of noon yesterday, Terengganu recorded eight active Covid-19 cases, with the latest case reported last Nov 17.-Bernama