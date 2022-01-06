Covid-19: 18 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 18 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of fatalities nationwide to 31,609.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow site, three deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

The death toll now stands at 31,609.

Pahang, Perak and Selangor recorded 3 deaths each, followed by Kedah, Malacca and Kuala Lumpur (2 each) and Kelantan, Sabah and Terengganu (1 each).

There were no deaths in Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Penang, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 39,739 active cases, including 257 in intensive care units (ICU), 137 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,773,156.