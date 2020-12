PETALING JAYA: After yesterday’s record high numbers, the number of new Covid-19 cases went down to 1,810, bringing the total number of active cases to 12,734..

The national tally has now breached the 80,000 mark, standing at 80,309.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the majority of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions (1,799 cases) while 11 were imported ones.

A total of 937 patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 67,137.

“There are 123 patients currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with 63 of them requiring ventilator support,“ he said.

There were six new deaths reported, taking the number of fatalities to 402.