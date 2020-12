PETALING JAYA: After yesterday’s record high numbers, the number of new Covid-19 cases went down to 1,810, bringing the total number of active cases to 12,734..

The national tally has now breached the 80,000 mark, standing at 80,309.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the majority of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions (1,799 cases) while 11 were imported ones.

A total of 937 patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 67,137.

“There are 123 patients currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with 63 of them requiring ventilator support,“ he said.

There were six new deaths reported, taking the number of fatalities to 402.

The deaths, five from Sabah, were of a 60-year-old woman with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and renal complications who died in Hospital Queen Elizabeth, a 63-year old woman with a history of asthma who died in Hospital Duchess of Kent, an 81-year-old man with a history of high blood pressure, cardiovascular and renal complications, and dyslipidemia who died in Hospital Tawau, a 65-year-old man with a history of gout who died in Hospital Queen Elizabeth and a 62-year-old man with a history of high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic renal issues and adrenal insufficiency who died in Hospital Queen Elizabeth.

Another death was recorded in Penang where a 78-year-old woman with a history of diabetes, stroke and high blood pressure died at the Penang Hospital.

Noor Hisham said six new clusters have been detected in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Negri Sembilan and Penang.

The clusters are known as Sungai Putus (Klang,Selangor), Erima (Gombak, Selangor), Tapak Bina Jalan Berangan (Lembah Pantai, Titiwangsa and Kepong, Kuala Lumpur), Langkasuka (Kulai and Johor Baru, Johor), Jalan College (Seremban, Negri Sembilan and Petaling, Selangor) and Sungai Keluang (Timur Laut, Barat Daya, Seberang Perai Utara and Seberang Perai Selatan, Penang)

Selangor had the most number of cases today with 829, where 390 individuals were detected in the new Sungai Putus and Erima clusters while Sabah recorded 532 cases.

Kuala Lumpur recorded a total of 132 cases today with 96 cases from the new Tapak Bina Jalan Berangan and one imported case.

Pahang recorded 96 cases and Johor 69 with eight stemming from the new Langkasuka cluster and one imported case.

Negri Sembilan recorded 64 cases with seven from the new Jalan College cluster while Penang recorded 34 cases with one case from the new Sungai Keluang cluster.

A total of 22 cases were reported in Kedah while Perak recorded 12 cases followed by Labuan with eight.

Malacca recorded a total of five cases while Kelantan, Terengganu and Putrajaya recorded two each.

Sarawak recorded the lowest number of cases with one imported case.