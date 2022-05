PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry said 1,877 new daily Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, bringing the total cumulative cases to 4,500,934.

Active cases currently stood at 25,384.

There are 1,098 Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised of which 30 are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported two deaths yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 35,658 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19.