Covid-19: 19, 257 cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: New positive Covid-19 cases reported in the country today dipped to 19,257 cases after two consecutive days of record infections above 20,000.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a tweet said the latest development brings the cumulative cases in the country to 1,243,852.

Selangor remains as the biggest infection contributor with 7,084 cases reported followed by Kuala Lumpur with 2,450 cases, Kedah (1,514), Sabah (1,255), Johor (1,182) and Penang (959).

Meanwhile, Kelantan recorded 930 cases, Negeri Sembilan with 884 cases, Perak (774), Pahang (714), Sarawak (573), Terengganu (425), Melaka (414), Putrajaya (56), Perlis (41) and Labuan (two).

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 20,889 new Covid-19 infections, which was the highest since the pandemic hit the country last year while 20,596 cases were recorded the day before.

In a statement, Dr Noor Hisham said that of the 19,257 new cases today, 740 of them or 3.8 percent were in Categories Three, Four and Five while the remaining 18,517 cases (96.2 percent), were Category One and Two patients.

Overall, he said only 4,178 cases or 21.7 percent of the total cases reported today have a history of Covid-19 immunisation,“ he said.

A total of 16,323 recovered cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries in the country to 1,009,343 while active cases continued to record an upward trend, from 221,396 (yesterday) to 224,120.

Dr Noor HIsham said 210 fatalities were recorded today, with Selangor registering 88 deaths, Kuala Lumpur (33), Johor (28), Kedah (17), Sabah (13), Melaka (eight), Perak (six), five cases each in Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan, Penang (four), and one case each in Pahang, Sarawak, and Perlis.

“The fatalities involved 177 citizens and 33 foreigners,” he said, adding that 34 people were brought in dead (BID).

Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia recorded 9,918 Covid-19 deaths this year (as of Aug 7) compared to 471 deaths in 2020.

“Of the fatalities this year, 8,615 (86.9 percent) were deaths in hospitals while 1,303 (13.1 percent) were BID cases,“ he said.

He added that 8,081 (93.8 percent) deaths in hospitals involved locals while for BID cases, 819 (62.9 percent) were locals and 484 (37.1 percent) were foreigners.

He said 1,097 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with 575 of them needing respiratory support.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said that 36 new clusters were detected, of which 18 were workplace clusters, community cluster (15) as well as religious, educational institution and detention centre (one each).

He said the Covid-19 infectivity rate or R-naught (Rt) in Malaysia yesterday was 1.09, with Kelantan registering the highest among states at 1.28, followed by Terengganu and Sabah (1.19), as well as Perak and Penang (1.18). — Bernama