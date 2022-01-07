Covid-19: 19 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 19 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,628.

Four of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at four.

The remaining deaths were in Johor (3), Kelantan, Pahang, Sabah and Terengganu (2 each) and Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Penang (1 each).

There were no deaths in Kedah, Perlis, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 39,779 active cases, including 253 in intensive care units (ICU), 130 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,776,699.