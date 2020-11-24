Covid-19: 19 Sabah KRT contribute PPE to frontliners

KOTA KINABALU: A total 19 Rukun Tetangga areas (KRT) statewide handed over 3,674 personal protection (PPE) gowns to the Sabah Health Department (JKNS) for the use of the frontliners in Sabah in facing Covid-19.

Other than PPE gowns, the body under the Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN) of Sabah, also handed over 232 face covers and 232 shoe covers.

The contributions were handed over by Sabah JPNIN director Delin Liet Blaun to a JKNS representative, Queen Elizabeth Hospital deputy director (Clinical) Dr Yogendra Panchalingam and witnessed by Sabah Community Development and People’s Well-being Minister Shahelmey Yahya.

Among the KRT which had made contributions included KRT Taman Mat Salleh Penampang, KRT Kampung Baginda Keningau, KRT Siba Bundu Tuhan Kundasang, KRT Kampung Kilimu Ranau, KRT Taman Jaya Diri Sepanggar, KRT Kindasan Sook and KRT Kampung Lompozou Matunggong.

With the latest contributions, JPNIN, to date, had contributed 5,909 PPE gowns to JKNS.

Shahelmey said the efforts made by the KRT members were something to be proud of and showed a very high spirit of co-operation and consensus among the communities to jointly fight the spread of Covid-19.

“On behalf of the state government, I am grateful and thankful to those involved in making this noble effort a success. I am very proud of the noble efforts of the Ministry of National Unity and KRT because their effort show the support needed by frontline staff.

“Therefore, I call on more parties out there to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 because statistics show that the spread of this pandemic has still not abated,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Delin said the PPE were produced by volunteers who were not paid any salary or allowance and were only provided with food and drinks through the grant allocation given to the 19 KRTs.

“Efforts to produce the PPE will continue and more KRTs will be involved in it throughout Sabah,“ she added. — Bernama