Covid-19: 19 schools in Selangor ordered to close

SHAH ALAM: A total of 19 schools in Selangor have been ordered to close starting today due to the emergence of COVID-19 cluster, said a statement from the Petaling District Health Office.

The schools involved in the closures are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Jelutong; SMK Bandar Sri Damansara 2; SMK Damansara Jaya; SMK Seksyen 7; SMK USJ 23; SMK Puchong; SMK Puchong Utama 1; SMK Seksyen 4 Bandar Kinrara; SMK Bandar Puncak Jalil; SMK Seksyen 20 and SMK Puchong Perdana.

Also ordered close are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Puchong Perdana; SK Bandar Baru Sri Damansara 2; SK Bukit Kuchai; SK Bandar Sri Damansara 3; SK Bukit Jelutong and SK USJ 20.

Sekolah Agama Menengah Bestari Subang and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Yuk Chai were also ordered shut, read the statement.

It said the closures were to allow disinfection work at the schools and screening activities for close contacts to be conducted.

"All close contacts must be present to undergo the swab tests or to be given a quarantine letter," it said.

Announcement on the reopening of the schools would be made two days prior, it said, adding that each school must ensure that all close contacts to positive cases are quarantined.- Bernama