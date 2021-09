KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 19,057 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, down from 19,378 cases yesterday (Sept 3).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a posting on Facebook and Twitter, said this brought the cumulative number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia to 1,824,439.

Selangor remains the state with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections with 3,775 cases, followed by Sarawak (2,723), Sabah (2,279), Johor (2,077), Penang (1,558), Perak (1,450), Kelantan (1,434) and Kedah (1,329).

Kuala Lumpur recorded 711 new cases, Terengganu (605), Pahang (410), Melaka (338), Negeri Sembilan (242), Perlis (99), Putrajaya (18) while Labuan reported nine cases.

On Covid-19 bed usage and capacity, Dr Noor Hisham said as of 5 pm yesterday, intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage was at 87 per cent and 71 per cent for non-ICU.

He also said that 62 percent of the total population have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 47.8 percent have been fully vaccinated.

As for the adult population, he said 86.6 per cent had received their first dose and 66.7 per cent have been fully vaccinated. -Bernama