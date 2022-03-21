Covid-19: 19,105 new cases, 71 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 71 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 34,400.

Twenty-six of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Kedah and Perak reported 14 deaths each, followed by Johor (11), Selangor (7), Kelantan, Penang and Sarawak (5 each), Negeri Sembilan (4), Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur (2 each) and Malacca and Pahang (1 each).

No deaths were reported in Perlis, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 19,105 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,993,124.