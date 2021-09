KUALA LUMPUR: The country logged 19,198 new Covid-19 cases as at noon today, dropping from 19,550 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a post on Twitter and Facebook said the additional cases put the overall total for the nation at 1,979,698 cases.

Meanwhile, daily infections in Sarawak swelled to record high with 5,291 cases compared to 3,743 cases yesterday.

Selangor reported the second highest daily cases with 2.347, followed by Johor (2,110); Sabah (1,717); Kelantan (1,435); Penang (1,309); Kedah (1,256) and Perak (1,118)

Eight states which recorded new cases under four figures were Terengganu (930); Pahang (584); Kuala Lumpur (376); Melaka (340); Negeri Sembilan (283); Perlis (67); Putrajaya (32); and Labuan (three).

Dr Noor Hisham also said the occupancy of intensive care unit (ICU) beds at Covid-19 hospitals nationwide as at yesterday was 78 percent or 1,589 while occupancy of non-ICU beds was at 75 percent (17,326). — Bernama