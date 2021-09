KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 19,307 Covid-19 new cases were reported in the country over the last 24 hours, with Sarawak still recording the highest number of daily cases with 3,118.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah through his Twitter and Facebook posts, said the number of new cases had brought the total number to 1,919,774.

Selangor recorded the second highest number of daily cases with 2,700 followed by Sabah (2,298), Penang (2,243), Johor (2,032), Kelantan (1,438), Kedah (1,355) and Perak (1,341).

States or federal territories recording cases below 1,000 were Terengganu (910), Pahang (661), Kuala Lumpur (513), Melaka (340), Negeri Sembilan (207), Perlis (108), Putrajaya (28) and Labuan (15).

Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed that hospital bed usage by Covid-19 patients at the intensive units today was at 82 per cent or 1,292 of the 1,575 available and non-ICU beds at 77 per cent or 1,3778 out of 17,984.

-Bernama