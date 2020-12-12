Covid-19: 1,937 cases, nine deaths (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases continued to spike when the Health Ministry reported that 1,937 were recorded in the country, bringing the total number of active cases to 13,751.

The national tally now stands at 82,246.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the majority of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions (1,935 cases) while two were imported cases.

A total of 911 patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 68,084.

“There are 121 patients currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with 66 of them requiring ventilator support,“ he said.

There were nine new deaths today, taking the number of fatalities to 411.

Four deaths were recorded in Sabah.

They comprised a 58 year-old man with a history of diabetes and renal complications who died in Hospital Tuaran, a 65-year old man with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and dyslipidemia who died at Hospital Duchess of Kent, a 74-year-old man with a history of high blood pressure, diabetes, dyslipidemia, hypothyroidism and gout who died in Hospital Duchess of Kent and a 38-year-old man with a history of paralytic diseases who died at Hospital Duchess of Kent.

Three deaths were recorded in Johor.

They were a 41-year-old-man with a history of diabetes and obesity, a 71-year-old-man with a history of diabetes and renal complications and a 49-year-old woman with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, renal complications and strokes all who died at Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom.

Another death was recorded in Penang where a 84-year-old man with a history of diabetes, dyslipidemia, renal complications and high blood pressure died at the Penang Hospital while a 33-year-old man with no history of diseases died at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

Selangor had the most number of cases today with 823, where 664 individuals were detected in existing clusters while Sabah recorded 429 cases where two individuals were detected in the new Bukit Gemok cluster.

Kuala Lumpur recorded a total of 238 cases today with 10 cases from the new Tapak Bina Cendana cluster and two import cases.

Johor recorded 105 cases while Penang recorded 102 followed by Pahang with 79.

Perak recorded 62 cases, Negri Sembilan recorded 49 while Kedah recorded 16 cases.

The state of Malacca recorded 15 cases while Labuan had a total of 11 cases.

Terengganu recorded six cases with five stemming from the new Dang Mutiara cluster while Sarawak and Kelantan recorded one case each